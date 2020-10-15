99 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 2,764

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 36 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 2,764 cases in Wichita County, with 910 of them still being active.
There have been 1,828 total recoveries, 23,662 negative tests and 26 deaths.
There are currently 869 patients recovering at home while 41 are in the hospital. Nine patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 705 tests still pending.
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical
Case 1,943: 40 - 49, stable
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable
Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,151: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,174: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,264: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,310: 80+, stable
Case 2,319: 40 - 49, stable
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,379: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,380: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,385: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,406: 80+, stable
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,419: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, stable
Case 2,434: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,465: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,468: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,513: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,545: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,569: 11 - 19, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,589: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,605: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,621: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,635: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,687: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,690: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,700: 20 - 29, stable
