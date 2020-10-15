Okla. Bureau of Narcotics makes monster meth bust

GROVE, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says they took nearly $2 million dollars in meth off the streets during a bust in Grove.
According to officials, over 100 kilos, totaling 231 pounds, were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation. The bust is said to be one of the largest in state history.
“Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served Search Warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma in northern Delaware County. As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history,” said OBN spokesman Mark Woodward.
Five people have been taken into custody but their names have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.
