LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re really feeling the impacts of that cold front now! Current temperatures are in the 30s to 40s. So while the jacket is a must this morning, so is probably an extra layer! Feel like temperatures this morning for most are into the 30s! A few spots of patchy frost aren’t out of the question either before daybreak today.
Friday afternoon will consist of lots of sunshine with much cooler temperatures. Expect highs only to climb into the upper 60s for most, if not all but a few low 70s are also likely for our southern counties too. North to south winds, much lighter, at 5 to 15mph.
For the weekend it’ll be perfect fall like weather with temperatures in the 70s. Another strong cold front is on the way and pushes through the morning hours on Sunday. This means temperatures will fall throughout the day. Timing as of now looks to be between 8a and 2p. As such, highs will likely be only in the 60s north of the Red River, with areas to the south having extra time climbing into the 70s. Once the front passes, temperatures quickly drop and gusty south winds turn north 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph likely. We’ll also anticipate a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few isolated showers generally along and east of I-44. The threat for rain remains low but is not out of the question.
Sunday Night lows fall into the low 40s with 30s still a possibility. We’ll watch to see how cold the air mass is, as some local patchy frost is a real possibility given current trends. Winds will begin to diminish late Sunday Night into Monday.
Have a great Friday and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
