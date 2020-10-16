For the weekend it’ll be perfect fall like weather with temperatures in the 70s. Another strong cold front is on the way and pushes through the morning hours on Sunday. This means temperatures will fall throughout the day. Timing as of now looks to be between 8a and 2p. As such, highs will likely be only in the 60s north of the Red River, with areas to the south having extra time climbing into the 70s. Once the front passes, temperatures quickly drop and gusty south winds turn north 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph likely. We’ll also anticipate a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few isolated showers generally along and east of I-44. The threat for rain remains low but is not out of the question.