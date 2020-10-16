Lawton City Council to discussing buying Central Mall for $14.6 million

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council will be holding a special meeting Friday to possibly buy the Lawton Central Mall.
According to the council’s agenda, the purchase of the mall would be for $14.6 million.
The reason for the purchase, would be to house the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator or FISTA.
Other topics including an incurrence of indebtedness by FISTA will be discussed.
The meeting starts at 2 P.M. Friday.
