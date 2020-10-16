Strong Cold Front Brings Wacky Sunday Weather to the Region

Early Sunday Afternoon: The cold front pushes through Texoma. Areas to the south of the Red River with sunshine will see some 80s for highs, while low clouds and fog will likely be difficult to get rid of along and east of I-44. If this happens, temperatures will still be in the 60s with patchy drizzle and mist, but would climb rather quickly with any amount of sunshine breaking through. Once the front passes, winds will turn from the north and northeast 20-30 mph, with higher gusts. As the front passes, a quick drop in temperatures is expected, and temperatures will fall the rest of the day. Some light showers, drizzle and mist with low clouds are expected along and behind the front in most of the region.