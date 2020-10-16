Strong Cold Front Brings Wacky Sunday Weather to the Region

TONIGHT: Look for light south winds 5-15 mph, trending calmer by morning. Lows remain in the 40s under a mostly clear sky.
SATURDAY: Nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for SW winds 10-25 mph with some locally higher gusts. Winds will continue into Saturday Night with lows ranging from the middle 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to increase late Saturday Night. Areas of fog are likely after 12a.
SUNDAY: A wacky day for weather as we’re seeing almost a little of everything in the region. A front pushes through the region between 11a and 6p. Here’s a breakdown by timing;
Sunday Morning: Areas of fog are expected along and east of I-44. With fog in place, lows will be in the low 60s. Where a clear sky can prevail in west Oklahoma and NW Texas, lows will fall into the 50s.
Late Sunday Morning: The cold front arrives to the north along I-44. Areas of fog and low clouds are expected to hang around to the east with sunshine to the west. It’s likely we’ll deal with some pockets of mist and drizzle in the area too. Areas in sunshine ahead of the cold front will likely be in the 70s, with those dealing with clouds and fog will be in the 60s. Winds will be out of the south 10-20 mph.
Early Sunday Afternoon: The cold front pushes through Texoma. Areas to the south of the Red River with sunshine will see some 80s for highs, while low clouds and fog will likely be difficult to get rid of along and east of I-44. If this happens, temperatures will still be in the 60s with patchy drizzle and mist, but would climb rather quickly with any amount of sunshine breaking through. Once the front passes, winds will turn from the north and northeast 20-30 mph, with higher gusts. As the front passes, a quick drop in temperatures is expected, and temperatures will fall the rest of the day. Some light showers, drizzle and mist with low clouds are expected along and behind the front in most of the region.
Late Sunday Afternoon: As the front passes, temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening hours. Feels like area-wide will be in the 30s by Sunday Night. Breezy north and northeast winds will continue 20-30 mph with higher gusts. Low clouds and some areas of light mist, drizzle and light showers are expected, with better odds along and east of I-44.
Sunday Night: Feels like area-wide will be in the 30s by Sunday Night, with some spots in far west Oklahoma and Northwest Texas feeling like the upper 20s at times. Breezy north and northeast winds will continue 20-30 mph with higher gusts. Low clouds and some areas of light mist, drizzle and light showers are expected, with better odds along and east of I-44.
MONDAY - TUESDAY: Look for highs generally in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see overall north winds 10-20 mph with lows in the 40s.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK: We’re anticipating a warm-up with increasing chances for a few showers and storms. For now, 70s to some 80s are on the table, with lows in the 50s. Another cold front looks to arrive sometime Thursday Night into Friday, but some uncertainty on timing and rain chances remain. That should help cool things off the following weekend. We’ll watch closely.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.