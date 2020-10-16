Tractor sparks grassfire in eastern Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Several acres burned in a grass fire Friday afternoon in eastern Comanche County. A tractor accidentally sparked it a little after 4 p.m. along Mountain View Road near 135th Street.
Volunteer firefighters from a few different departments were called to help put out the flames.
Emergency management says it’s not clear how many acres burned, but no structures were lost.
Another fire nearby along Trail Road was quickly contained.
It was sparked by a downed power line.
