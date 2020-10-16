Week 7 High School Football Scores

SCORES FROM WK 7 (Source: KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly | October 16, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 12:01 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Week 7 of the high school football season got off to an early start thanks to Fall Break. Here are the scores from Thursday night.

MacArthur def Noble 46-40

El Reno def Duncan 43-42 in OT

Southeast def Altus 44-2

Cache def Chickasha 31-0

Anadarko def McLoud 56-22

Frederick def Comanche 40-14

Marlow def Davis 35-6

Hobart def Mangum 48-20

Empire def Snyder 40-14

Waurika def Central High 56-6

Tipton def Cyril 40-20

Maysville def Ryan 54-6

SW Covenant def Bray-Doyle 56-12

Thackerville def Temple 44-42

