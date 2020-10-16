Week 7 High School Football Scores

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Week 7 of the high school football season got off to an early start thanks to Fall Break. Here are the scores from Thursday night.
MacArthur def Noble 46-40
El Reno def Duncan 43-42 in OT
Southeast def Altus 44-2
Cache def Chickasha 31-0
Anadarko def McLoud 56-22
Frederick def Comanche 40-14
Marlow def Davis 35-6
Hobart def Mangum 48-20
Empire def Snyder 40-14
Waurika def Central High 56-6
Tipton def Cyril 40-20
Maysville def Ryan 54-6
SW Covenant def Bray-Doyle 56-12
Thackerville def Temple 44-42
