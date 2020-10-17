LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the rest of this Saturday, we’re looking at breezy south to southwest winds at 15 to 25mph with some locally higher gusts. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. If you have any Saturday night plans, expect things to remain breezy overnight. Clouds will also begin to increase and areas of patchy to dense fog will likely develop after midnight. As we progress into Sunday, that’s when things get a bit tricky due to a strong passing cold front. Let’s break down the timing:
Sunday morning: With fog in place we’re looking at temperatures around 6AM to be in the 60s but expect 50s in areas who does not see any fog.
Timing of the front: Models are in a good agreement the cold front and the position of the surface low will will bring it near I-44 around noon. At this time things will be very warm ahead of the front! Expect temperatures in the 70s to 80s. After the front, more clouds will become fairly widespread and it’s likely we’ll deal with some pockets of mist and drizzle in the area too. Areas in sunshine ahead of the cold front will likely be in the 70s to 80s whereas those dealing with clouds and fog will struggle to reach the 50s. Generally low to mid 50s are expected for high temperatures behind the front, again with temperatures closer to the Red River in the warm sector in the 70s to 80s.
Once the front passes, winds will turn from the north at 15 to 25mph with higher gusts. Anticipate a quick drop in temperatures as the front clears, and temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening hours. Feels like area-wide will be in the 30s by Sunday Night. Breezy north and northeast winds will continue 15 to 25mph with higher gusts. Low clouds and some areas of light mist, drizzle and light showers are expected, with better odds along and east of I-44.
The front should clear entirely by daybreak on Monday morning. By this time winds will decrease and we’re looking at things remaining cool on Monday. By the afternoon we’re looking at highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Monday night into Tuesday, a warm front will start to lift northward near the Red River. This will increase cloud cover and moisture so as a result some slight rainfall is possible.
Things will be much warmer on Wednesday with highs rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. A brief warming trend is expected over Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front. By Thursday, we’re looking at highs in the 80s with breezy south winds. The next front looks to arrive Thursday night into Friday. That front will bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday Night into Friday in the region. Some uncertainty exists on timing, but this will be the best chance for beneficial rain in some time across Texoma.
Lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s, if not a touch warmer. We'll adjust things as we get closer. If the front passes through Friday Morning as expected, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with decreasing clouds. A few showers are expected in the morning, possibly lingering into the afternoon.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.