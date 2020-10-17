Fletcher hosts 5th annual Fall festival

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - The town of Fletcher held its 5th annual fall street festival Saturday.
Held on main street...The day was filled with food trucks, street vendors, games, a costume contest, bounce houses and live music all for free!
Monsters from the Trail of Fear Scream park were around for guests' to take spooky selfies with. This year, there was the first ever Miss Fall Fest pageant for kids age 0-12.
Despite the pandemic, organizers said the festival brought in more people this year than years past.
“Well this year we’ve had an enormous amount of people and I don’t know if it’s because there hasn’t been as many events in 2020 but we had way more people than expected so it’s been really good. We had a good turnout last year but that has been amazing,” said Edin Smith, one of the festival co-organizers.
An evening glow 5k run ended the festival
