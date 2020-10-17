4-H pumpkin show adds ‘pumpkin chunkin’ contest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche county 4-H Club hosted their annual pumpkin show Saturday afternoon.
Members and their families gathered at the Comanche County fairgrounds!
Every year there is a pumpkin decorating contest, Photo Booth and trunk or treat for people to enjoy but this year there was a new competition at the pumpkin show… a ‘pumpkin chunking’ contest.
Competitors built their own catapults to launch pumpkins into the air in hopes of their contraption launching their pumpkin the furthest.
One of the contestants was a 12 year old girl who built a catapult in two days with the help of her friend and friend’s dad.
“Me and my friend Madison were just looking on google for some good ideas and we found this really cool idea. Me Madison and her dad just kind of put it all together, tested it and it worked so," said Kaitlyn Patterson.
People from all over the Comanche County were invited to participate this year, not just the 4-H’ers.
