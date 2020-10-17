Parade held to lift spirits of veterans at the Lawton-Ft. Sill VA Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Veterans at the V-A center in Lawton were surprised by a loud and colorful display of love Saturday morning during a drive-by parade.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, veterans at the V-A center in Lawton have been in isolation with no visitors or liberty to leave...
This drive by parade, hosted by Rods4Warriors was one way for community members and fellow veterans to honor and raise the spirits of those who served to make this country great.
Cars, firetrucks and horses strolled by, with the people in them cheering and thanking the veterans for their service.
The small act of kindness brought smiles to everyone’s face.
“It’s about veterans helping veterans. Our intent here is to help raise their spirits a little bit, get some excitement and energy so they can enjoy themselves and see that other veterans care about them and are worries about them and we can raise their spirits," said Retired Army Veteran Glenn Waters.
This parade was the second one organized since the beginning of the pandemic. There won’t be another one because of cold weather approaching, but other events will be organized to help the veterans at the center.
