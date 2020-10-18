Cooler on Monday, Warm Weather and Sunshine Return Soon

MONDAY: With the presence of a mostly cloudy sky through most of the day, and lingering mist, drizzle and fog, it is likely highs will be in the 60s, but they may remain in the 50s most of the day until some sunshine breaks out. If sunshine remains limited, look for some areas seeing highs in the 50s. Winds are from the east 5-15 mph. Lows Monday Night fall into the 50s.