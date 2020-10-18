Cooler on Monday, Warm Weather and Sunshine Return Soon

TONIGHT: Look for areas of fog, drizzle, mist and a mostly cloudy sky in the region. North winds remain 15-25 mph, decreasing into Monday morning. Lows fall into the 40s in the region with windchill values in the 30s.
MONDAY: With the presence of a mostly cloudy sky through most of the day, and lingering mist, drizzle and fog, it is likely highs will be in the 60s, but they may remain in the 50s most of the day until some sunshine breaks out. If sunshine remains limited, look for some areas seeing highs in the 50s. Winds are from the east 5-15 mph. Lows Monday Night fall into the 50s.
TUESDAY: Lingering cloud cover will likely persist as a warm front pushes north through the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. As temperatures climb, some areas of fog, mist and drizzle, along with some light showers are possible. Look for south winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts as the front pushes by. Lows Tuesday Night stay in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Highs climb into the 80s area-wide with a mostly sunny sky. Winds are breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Lows at night are in the 60s.
THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds, with some isolated showers and a rumble of thunder possible late Thursday afternoon. Highs are in the 80s again with a breezy south wind 15-30 mph. The best chance for showers and a few storms looks to come Thursday Night as a cold front pushes through. As the front passes, winds turn to the north 15-30 mph. Lows fall into the 50s.
FRIDAY: Behind the front, much cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Look for breezy north winds and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Some isolated showers are possible primarily during the morning hours.
NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll expect to keep things cooler. There will be the chance for some showers and storms Sunday ahead of another system which could pass through Sunday Night into early next week. Given lots of uncertainty and low confidence, we’ll keep things vague and update as we get closer.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.