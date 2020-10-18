Cyril cheerleader still in the hospital as her school, boyfriend show support during her recovery

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - Jenessa Thompson and Kole Carlson have known each other for their entire lives.. Best friends turned boyfriend and girlfriend.
Earlier in the week, Jenessa was rushed to the hospital after a goalpost fell on her and just two days later.. Kole was playing in the Thursday night football game.
For the first time his biggest fan wasn’t cheering him on from the sideline.. but she was still cheering him on, from a livestream in her hospital room.
“It was a little different but I knew she was still there supporting me so not very much different," said Kole Carlson.
Even though the Cyril Pirates didn’t win the game, the entire team played for her and will continue to play for her in the next two to come.
“I still played for her, I know the team played for her and that’s all you really can do," said Carlson.
A tragedy that could have been much worse… Jenessa is recovering better than anyone initially expected.
“I love her and god’s gonna take this in his hands. She’s gonna come out alright," said Carlson.
As of right now, Jenessa is still in the hospital where she awaits surgery for her broken jaw.
She is expected to be released sometime this week -- her family asks for the community to continue to pray for her.
