LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well.. today’s going to be a wacky one to say the least. This all thanks to a strong cold front arriving by lunchtime today. Let’s break down the timing:
For this morning expect patchy to dense fog in place. Temperatures around 6AM to be in the 60s but expect 50s in areas who does not see any fog.
Timing of the front: Models are in a good agreement the cold front and the position of the surface low will will bring it near I-44 around noon. At this time things will be very warm ahead of the front! Expect temperatures in the 70s to 80s around 12PM. After the front, more clouds will become fairly widespread and it’s likely we’ll deal with some pockets of mist and drizzle in the area too. Areas in sunshine ahead of the cold front will likely be in the 70s to 80s whereas those dealing with clouds and fog will struggle to reach the 50s. Generally after 5/6PM we’re looking at temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures closer to the Red River in the warm sector in the 70s to 80s.
Once the front passes, winds will turn from the north at 15 to 25mph with higher gusts. Anticipate a quick drop in temperatures as the front clears, and temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening hours. Feels like area-wide will be in the 30s by Sunday Night. Breezy north and northeast winds will continue 15 to 25mph with higher gusts. Low clouds and some areas of light mist, drizzle and light showers are expected, with better odds along and east of I-44.
The front should clear entirely by daybreak on Monday morning. By this time winds will decrease and we’re looking at things remaining cool on Monday. By the afternoon we’re looking at highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Monday night into Tuesday, a warm front will start to lift northward near the Red River. This will increase cloud cover and moisture so as a result some slight rainfall is possible.
Things will be much warmer on Wednesday with highs rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. A brief warming trend is expected over Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front. By Thursday, we’re looking at highs in the 80s with breezy south winds. The next front looks to arrive Thursday night into Friday. That front will bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday Night into Friday in the region. Some uncertainty exists on timing, but this will be the best chance for beneficial rain in some time across Texoma.
Lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s, if not a touch warmer. We'll adjust things as we get closer. If the front passes through Friday Morning as expected, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with decreasing clouds. A few showers are expected in the morning, possibly lingering into the afternoon.
