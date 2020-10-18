Timing of the front: Models are in a good agreement the cold front and the position of the surface low will will bring it near I-44 around noon. At this time things will be very warm ahead of the front! Expect temperatures in the 70s to 80s around 12PM. After the front, more clouds will become fairly widespread and it’s likely we’ll deal with some pockets of mist and drizzle in the area too. Areas in sunshine ahead of the cold front will likely be in the 70s to 80s whereas those dealing with clouds and fog will struggle to reach the 50s. Generally after 5/6PM we’re looking at temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures closer to the Red River in the warm sector in the 70s to 80s.