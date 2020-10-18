Local church hosts first ever pumpkin patch!

“The biggest thing is we’re going to to give back to the community with this. All of the profit we earn is going to launch a feeding program to feed the hungry and homeless near Salvation Army. We’ve got lots of fun stuff coming up. Yesterday was our opening day, it was packed. We got story tellers from the community, kids carnival games, food trucks, vendors.. Just a little something for everybody and pumpkins of all sizes for sale," said Laci Young, the Family Ministries Coordinator.