Local church hosts first ever pumpkin patch!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saint Saint Paul Methodist Church is holding its first ever pumpkin patch
Hayrides, pumpkin carving contests, story telling, carnival games and more are happening now until Halloween.
The pumpkin patch is free for anyone to attend, however, there will be wristbands for unlimited carnival games and activities available for purchase.
The wristband costs two dollars, or a donation of 4 canned goods. those who purchase a wristband will also get to bring home a small pumpkin for free.
All proceeds will go towards launching a feeding program for the community.
“The biggest thing is we’re going to to give back to the community with this. All of the profit we earn is going to launch a feeding program to feed the hungry and homeless near Salvation Army. We’ve got lots of fun stuff coming up. Yesterday was our opening day, it was packed. We got story tellers from the community, kids carnival games, food trucks, vendors.. Just a little something for everybody and pumpkins of all sizes for sale," said Laci Young, the Family Ministries Coordinator.
For more information about the storytellers and events, visit the St. Paul UMC Facebook Page.
