Duncan hospital President speaks on need for mask ordinance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The CEO of Duncan Regional Hospital believes Stephens County needs to take the next steps in slowing the COVID-19 spread.
As Duncan Regional Hospital reaches its highest number of COVID-19 patients and Stephens County reaches their highest number of active cases. President Jay Johnson said it time for some changes.
“It looks to me like as we move into the winter months, as we move into a time which is traditionally our highest census time. Because of flu season, the one tool we need to help our community and hospitals is the mask ordinance," Johnson said.
Johnson said he’s mentioned this to City Council in the past, but hopes to get something set up in the near future to make it happen.
“Throughout our state and country I think the rural areas have been less inclined to do so," Johnson said.
We reached to City Council and the City Manager but couldn’t get a response about their thoughts on a possible mask mandate.
A weekly report that is provided on the state’s Coronavirus website breaks down the numbers and proves that masks are working.
“There is a slide that compares communities that have mask mandates to communities that don’t and it definitely shows that there is a benefit when masks are prominent in communities and used," Oklahoma State Department of Health District 8 Regional Director Mendy Spohn added.
Spohn said she looks at masks as just another way to keep people safe, clean, and protect the people when social distancing isn’t possible.
“I was like to say that they’re the next step in hygiene. If you try to think about all the years we’ve tried to get people to cover their cough or cover their sneeze, to wash their hands. Masks are just that next level of hygiene that protects," Spohn said.
