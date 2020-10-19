ELECTION PREVIEW: Comanche County voters to choose sheriff

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Election Day is just over two weeks away and in Comanche County, voters will be choosing a sheriff.
For the past 32 years, Kenny Stradley has been the sheriff of Comanche County.
“I feel like we’re making a difference here in this county and helping the people. We protect and serve but we also care about them, whether that’s trying to get them something like Thanksgiving turkeys or Christmas time hams and toys, but throughout the year we help people. We feel like it’s important to chase bad guys as a little kid says but what is really important is helping other people so that’s what we try to do,” Stradley said.
Running against Stradley is military veteran Dell Galloway.
“I think it’s my next step. I want to lead a department. At my age I think I can take my life experience and my law enforcement experience and leadership and provide a good service to the citizens of Comanche County and the deputies of the department,” Galloway said.
When asked what they would do while in charge, both candidates made it a point to mention keeping and adding programs to help feed people in need. But, also have other areas they’d like to focus on.
“Some of the things I’d like to implement are a town hall meeting to where I go out to different areas of the county to meet with citizens and gather information through them therefore they can establish a direct line of communication to the sheriff and the command staff,” Galloway said.
“We’re after the drug dealers, that’s one of the problems we have is fighting the drugs. We took approximately in the last five months about 16 pounds of meth off the street, along with other agencies,” Stradley said.
Election Day is November 3rd, and both men believe they are the best candidate for the job.
“It’s been a great honor to be sheriff in this county. I love what I do, I’ve got a great group of people that do a great job for the people. We’d just like the people to give us one more try, we’re going to be here for you and care for you,” Stradley said.
“I think I bring a progressive view, I want to modernize the department based on some grants and also establish a mental health program for the deputies because we sent them out to the front lines and this stuff we make them see and do every day, they should get the support,” Galloway said.
