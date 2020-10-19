ELECTION PREVIEW: Jefferson County Sheriff Race

WAURICKA, Okla. (TNN) - Two familiar faces are hoping to be the Sheriff in Jefferson County after the polls are closed and the numbers are totaled up.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeremie Wilson said he’s running for a second term because he’s accomplished what he’s promised Jefferson County.
“The drugs, the criminal activity that stems from drugs. We are overwhelmed with drug issues methamphetamine of course the medical marijuana that’s changed some of the dynamics of what we are doing. My agency is working closely with OBN, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and we’ve made quiet impact and I’m proud of our department and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and we’ve got a lot more work to do,” Wilson said.
Michael Bryant said his running for sheriff because he has the experience. He’s been apart of law enforcement for 28 plus years, working in Oklahoma and Texas.
“I was a sheriff here for 13-years and the sheriff in there now ran against me. He promised a lot of things and people believed him and he ended up winning that election. I’ve had an overwhelming amount of people since then come to me and said you’ve got to run again we’ve got to make some changes. I believe I can make a big difference. I’ve got a lot of knowledge of workers in the entire county on budgeting and how things work and get more money in and I want the opportunity to try to do that," Bryant said.
If reelected, Wilson said he will continue to do what he has already done for the community while as sheriff.
“Arrest are up, the jail stays full. We as the court system is seeing a difference. Our incident reports are seeing a difference we made an impact in the community that you can deny it. The drugs are always going to be there and it’s for the kids. My big goal and what I want is for our kids not to have to be dodging or ducking away from the drug issues in their community,” Wilson said.
Bryant said bringing more revenue into the county is one of the things he’s hoping to accomplish.
“Get back in the sheriffs office and be apart of the community at the county level and help to grow Jefferson County, get more money down here from state of federal however it may be. There’s opportunities that we just have to go out and be apart of and find," Bryant said.
