Overnight clouds will increase and so will the chance for mist/ fog and drizzle. This threat will stick with us throughout a good portion of the day tomorrow. Highs are going to rebound with most in the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. The surge in high temperatures is all thanks to a warm front that’ll push from south to north during the day. As it does, lingering clouds, mist/ drizzle is very likely along with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Higher gusts as the front pushes by.