LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Waking up this Monday morning we’re seeing drizzle/ mist and foggy conditions especially for those counties between I-44 and highway 81. Thanks to the strong cold front yesterday, we’re also waking up to temperatures this morning in the 40s but with north winds sustained at 5 to 15mph, feel like temperatures are in the 30s and 40s! The real question of the morning is whether or not to break out the winter jacket.
For this afternoon we’re looking at more cloud cover with limited sunshine. Highs will struggle a bit today, we’re looking at most to be in the upper 50s to low 60s. If we do see peaks of sunshine highs will climb a bit more. Much lighter north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
Overnight clouds will increase and so will the chance for mist/ fog and drizzle. This threat will stick with us throughout a good portion of the day tomorrow. Highs are going to rebound with most in the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. The surge in high temperatures is all thanks to a warm front that’ll push from south to north during the day. As it does, lingering clouds, mist/ drizzle is very likely along with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Higher gusts as the front pushes by.
By Wednesday we’re looking at plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Winds are breezy out of the south at 15 to 25mph.
As Thursday rolls around, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s again. A few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder during the afternoon on Thursday is also likely. The best chance for showers and a few storms arrives late Thursday into Friday as a cold front pushes through the region. As the front passes, expect north winds at 15 to 25mph.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 60s with gusty north winds continuing. Skies will clear some, trending partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some isolated showers are possible primarily during the morning hours but overall clearing is expected at this time.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
