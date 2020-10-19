Lawton non-profit helping foster family raise money

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club is working with a Lawton family to do a clothing swap event this Saturday.
Any Fall or Winter clothing can be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.
Starting Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Just bring a bag of clothes, then you’ll get a voucher for how many bags you donated.
On Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. donors will have the chance fill up as many bags as they brought in during the week.
“But there is going to be an early bird special from 8 a.m. till 9 a.m. that’s $5. If you want to come early and get the first pick of what clothes have been brought on you can pay $5 to do that,” Boys and Girls Club Director Amanda Nunez.
Nunez said Heather Ferrell, a foster parent, came up with this idea.
All of the proceeds from the early bird special will go to towards her foster care needs.
