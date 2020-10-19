Lawton representative discusses rural VFD dispatch problems, solutions

“For Chattanooga for example, it’s right there on the county line. It’s a quarter of a mile from Tillman County and it’s a mile from Cotton County. If someone lives three miles south of that fire station in Cotton County do we need to send Walters Volunteer Fire Department 35-40 minute drive to get there or do we send someone who can get there in 3 minutes. It’s pretty common sense. Imaginary lines on a map shouldn’t dictate who we should call, it should be the fire department that is the most qualified and the closest to the incident,” Caldwell said.