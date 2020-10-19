Light Tuesday Showers Trade In For Wednesday Warmth and Sunshine

TONIGHT: Look for areas of fog, drizzle, mist and a mostly cloudy sky in the region. We do also think some light showers could develop late tonight into tomorrow morning. Look for light east winds 5-10 mph, trending more calm by morning. Lows fall into the 50s across the region.
TUESDAY: Lingering cloud cover will likely persist as a warm front pushes north through the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. As temperatures climb, some areas of fog, mist and drizzle, along with some light showers are possible. Look for south winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts as the front pushes by. Lows Tuesday Night stay in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Highs climb into the 80s area-wide with a mostly sunny sky. Winds are breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Lows at night are in the 60s.
THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds, with some isolated showers and a rumble of thunder possible late Thursday afternoon. Highs are in the 80s again with a breezy south wind 15-30 mph. The best chance for showers and a few storms looks to come Thursday Night as a cold front pushes through. As the front passes, winds turn to the north 15-30 mph. Lows fall into the 50s.
FRIDAY: Behind the front, much cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. It may be warm in the morning, still in the 60s and 70s until the front passes, but we’re all chilly in the afternoon. Look for breezy north winds and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Some isolated showers are possible primarily during the morning hours.
NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll expect to keep things cooler behind the Thursday front. There will be the chance for some showers and storms Sunday ahead of another system which could pass through Sunday Night into early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: It looks as if the coldest air of the season is set to arrive. We may have highs in the 30s and 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s in spots before all is said and done. We’ll watch things very closely and fine-tune the forecast as confidence increases.
