Mayoral proclamation kicks off annual Lawton Business Women Week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The organization Lawton Business Women kicked off their celebratory week.
This is an annual event for L-B-W, and it was one of their first gatherings since the pandemic began.
This organization was founded 94 years ago, and was designed to highlight the things woman do for the city like owning or running a business.
Throughout the week, L-B-W has events planned to thank the 90 plus members, who contribute so much to Lawton and it’s economy.
“There have been countless woman who have started businesses, worked in professions, that have helped Lawton become such a great city and community. WIthout the ladies, there are so many great things we’d be missing out on," said LBW president Dani Blackburn.
Blackburn said 94 years is really something to celebrate, with the goal to be around for at least 94 more.
You can find more details by visiting the Lawton Business Women website or Facebook page
