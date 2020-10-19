Okla. election officials warn of texting scam

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - State election officials are warning the public about a text message scam which has reportedly affected at least one Oklahoman.
Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said on Monday that a resident had received a text message on Friday saying their voting location had changed. The recipient was asked to reply with their name to confirm and included a phone number to call to be removed from the list.
The phone number was reportedly connected to a male escort service.
“Disinformation about the voting process is a real threat. Voters should be very cautious about phone calls, emails, social media posts and text messages containing false information about elections – and report suspicious communications to election officials immediately,” Ziriax said. “Election officials will never contact you by text message to tell you your polling place has changed.”
If there is a change to your voting location, you will be contacted through the U.S. Mail by your local election board.
Law enforcement is investigating the situation.
