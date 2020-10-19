One death, 162 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 162 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 46 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,023 cases in Wichita County, with 1,079 of them still being active.
There have been 1,915 total recoveries, 23,942 negative tests and 29 deaths.
There are currently 1,025 patients recovering at home while 54 are in the hospital. 13 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 811 tests still pending.
Health officials say COVID-19 patients hold 28% of the hospital’s capacity at this time.
The Health District is saddened to report a death today; Case 2,690, 70 - 79. They received 39 cases Saturday, 19 cases Sunday, and 104 cases today for a total of 162 new cases to report. There are 54 hospitalizations and 46 new recoveries to also report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,062: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,159: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,246: 40 - 49, stable
Case 2,267: 40 - 49, stable
Case 2,283: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,310: 80+, stable
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,367: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,379: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,380: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,406: 80+, stable
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,426: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, critical
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,463: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,465: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,545: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,549: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,605: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,687: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,689: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,691: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,735: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,736: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,749: 80+, stable
Case 2,763: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,896: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,902: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,911: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,928: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,940: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,942: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,943: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,944: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,945: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,984: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,985: 80+, stable
Case 3,004: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,005: 80+, stable
Case 3,012: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,021: 70 - 79, stable
