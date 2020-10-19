Salvation Army Angel Tree signups now underway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Signups for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program officially kicked off Monday.
The Angel Tree Program is available to anyone in the community who is in need of help providing Christmas presents this year. To sign up, you just need to go to the Lawton Salvation Army this week between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you plan on signing up, there is some specific information you’ll need to bring with you.
“They will need a picture ID, birth certificates for the children, newborn to 12. We need all income of the household. We need all expenses of the household. Our biggest thing is people not getting rent receipts so if they don’t have a receipt, we need something from the landlord notarized saying this is what they pay for rent,” said Major. Joanna Robinson with the Lawton Salvation Army.
Once you sign up, you’ll just need to supply things like clothing sizes and toy preferences for the kids. Robinson said the whole process takes about 30 minutes
