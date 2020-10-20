LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Another morning, another day of dealing with fog, drizzle and mostly cloudy skies. We’re also dealing with a few light rain showers particularly in Stephens and Jefferson counties. Whatever is fall is light in nature and nothing a few wipes of the windshield wipers can’t handle. By daybreak, expect temperatures to fall into the 50s for most, if not all with a light northeast to east winds.
Today will consist of lingering cloud cover as a warm front pushes from south to north throughout the day. Highs by this afternoon will rise into the 70s and 80s with light south to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds will increase to 10 to 20mph as the front moves by with higher gusts possible.
As temperatures climb some areas of fog, mist and drizzle along with light rain showers are possible. This threat will mainly increase late tonight and overnight into Wednesday. By mid to late morning, clearing will take place and tomorrow will consist sunny skies and warmer temperatures. With the accompanied sunshine and breezy south winds, most if not all tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Cloud cover increases by Thursday, look for a mix of sun and clouds, with some isolated showers and a rumble of thunder possible late Thursday afternoon. Highs are in the 80s again with a breezy south wind 15 to 25mph. The best chance for showers and a few storms looks to come Thursday Night as a cold front pushes through. As the front passes, winds turn to the north 15 to 30mph.
We’re much cooler behind the front, highs only in the 50s. It may be warm in the morning, still in the 60s and 70s until the front passes, but we’re all chilly in the afternoon. Look for breezy north winds and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. While most of Friday for now is trending dry, some lingering isolated showers are possible primarily during the morning hours.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.