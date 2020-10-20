Hulen Fire Chief speaks out after station broken into

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department says someone tried to steal one of their tanker trucks over the weekend.
It happened sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning after a door was broken open. Hulen Fire Chief Michael Padilla said they believe an alarm that goes off when the truck is turned too quickly scared the thieves away. They recovered the truck but have repairs to make because of the attempted theft.
“We’re a volunteer department so there’s nobody there 24-7, then you’ve got the cost of repairing the doors, now you have to worry about constantly looking at the building all the time. If it happens with us it could happen with one of the other volunteer departments in the area also,” Padilla said.
Chief Padilla hopes that anyone who knows anything about the attempted theft will call the sheriff’s department.
