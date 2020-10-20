Lawton city council adds 24 homes to the dilapidated and dangerous structure list

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 24 homes across Lawton were placed on the D and D list... something Mayor Booker says is directly attributed to the 2019 CIP.
“When we started the CIP, one of the things citizens were frustrated with was the number of dilapidated structures not being addressed," said Mayor Stan Booker.
While the properties were spread throughout each ward... Allan Hampton’s Ward 5 had the most, with 8.
“Ward 5 is an older ward in the city, thus we expect to have a whole lot more dilapidated structures, old homes," said Ward 5 councilman Allan Hampton.
These homes are typically hand picked by the city -- with the neighborhood services team trolling through neighborhoods, to find homes in rough shape.
“Fire damaged structures are always high on the priority list, they pose a danger to the community. But even the others, structures with siding issues, roof issues those are high on our list too. We are going for them all, any home that’s been abandoned we are going to target it," said Neighborhood Services Supervisor Corey Bowen.
If a home is put on the list, owners have 30 days to pull permits -- either for remodel or for demolition.
“it’s my policy to go around a take a look at these homes, to make sure the owners have ample time to make a decision to try and repair those homes, rather than tear them down which we would rather see," said Hampton.
But for many, utilities have been off for years, or they have issues with people breaking in even after the city boards them up.
“This is part of the transformation of Lawton, all apart of cleaning up neighborhoods which will help deter crime," said Mayor Booker.
These homes won’t be torn down for at least three months. That’s dependent on the permits, contractors and demolition time.
The city will continue to search for homes, but they ask for citizens to call the neighborhood services department and make complaints.
The city plans to put 180 homes on the list by the end of June 2021... with the next D and D special meeting planned for January.
