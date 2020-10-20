One new death, 111 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 111 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 59 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,134 cases in Wichita County, with 1,130 of them still being active.
There have been 1,974 total recoveries, 24,355 negative tests and 30 deaths.
There are currently 1,076 patients recovering at home while 54 are in the hospital. 27 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 756 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has a death to report today, Case 2,605 age 70 - 79. There are also 111 new cases, 54 hospitalizations, and 59 recoveries to report. On today’s hospitalization list, there is an increase in the number of patients whose status has changed from stable to critical. A patient’s condition is determined and provided to the Health District by the hospitals.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, stable
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,159: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,283: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,310: 80+, critical
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,367: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,379: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,380: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,406: 80+, critical
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,426: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, critical
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,462: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,463: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,526: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,545: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,549: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,553: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,599: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,689: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,691: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,735: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,736: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,749: 80+, critical
Case 2,763: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,894: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,896: 20 - 29, critical
Case 2,902: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,911: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,935: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,943: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,944: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,945: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,984: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,985: 80+, stable
Case 3,004: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,005: 80+, stable
Case 3,012: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,021: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,064: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,081: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,082: 70 - 79, critical
