Ribbon cutting ceremony held to dedicate OBI’S Richard J. Boatsman, M.D. Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon to dedicate the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Richard J. Boatsman, M.D. Center to a leader in pathology in Oklahoma.
Dr. Boatsman is the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Board Chair and has served on the board since its beginning in 1977.
The celebration coincided with Dr. Boatsman’s eightieth birthday.
President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute Doctor John Armitage said Doctor Boatsman is a guiding force who helped make O-B-I what it is today.
“In a time when some names are coming off buildings, we’re going the other way. We’re like ‘Here’s a guy to celebrate. Here’s a guy who represents all that’s great about somebody taking a role in their community and making a difference and doing it for decades,” said OBI President and CEO Dr. John Armitage.
The Richard J. Boatsman, M.D. Center can be found on southwest A Avenue in Lawton.
