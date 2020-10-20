STATE UPDATE: Comanche Co. active cases jump over 300, one new death

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Active cases in Comanche County have crossed over 300 for the first time.
On Tuesday, the state reported 313 active cases in Comanche County making it the first county in Southwest Oklahoma to cross that threshold.
Grady County shows 202 active cases and Stephens County jumped 23 to make their active case number the fourth highest in the area.
Comanche County also added its 17th death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing that number to the second highest in the region behind Caddo County who have reported 24 deaths.
The state of Oklahoma currently shows 14,659 active cases with 1,191 deaths since March. Oklahoma reported an increase of 1,191 new reported cases bringing the total number to 109,548.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
