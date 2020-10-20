Temple loses water after main break

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - The town of Temple was without water all day thanks to a water main break.
Early Tuesday morning, an alarm went off signaling that Temple’s water tower was running low. They quickly started turning the water off and found a leak on the west side of town.
“It came into an area where there’s an 8-inch line coming in and two six-inch lines going off. We got lucky it was just on the 8-inch line and didn’t involve the fitting there where the lines met. So, if you can say we got lucky, we got lucky,” said Temple Mayor Reuben Pulis.
Pulis said once they identified the problem, they quickly got to work and expected the issue to be resolved today.
“It’s important to us and when you have things like this, of course, it’s out of everyone’s control but we make every effort to get it done as quickly as we can. Guys that work on it are conscientious, hardworking guys and if they could make it happen immediately, they would. But unfortunately, it just takes time when working on mechanical issues,” Pulis said.
Pulis said the water tower lost a significant amount of water, which he hopes won’t lead to a bigger issue in the coming days.
“The important thing about having the water supply is, of course, fire protection. When your water supply is interrupted, you have to rely on neighboring towns or different points where you can go to fill your tanker truck to fight the fire. So, we always hold our breath when we lose our water hoping that nothing more serious than that happens,” Pulis said.
Pulis said he’s unsure of exactly how much water was lost but because the line broke overnight, they expect it to be a large amount.
