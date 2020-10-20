Virtual student percentage dropping in local school districts

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - More virtual students are deciding that being in the classroom is their best option as the school year continues.
Cache Public Schools started the school year with 500-students deciding to learn virtually.
That number is now half of what it was, with the majority of those students returning at the beginning of October.
“Initially we had a 10-day grace period and then after that they were committed to it. But as we moved along and moved forward just like any thing else during this pandemic everything changes. We saw a lot of parents saying hey my kids not performing like we want them to do, we want them back in the school. So we’ve allowed those kids to come back," Superintendent Chad Hance said.
Hance added that he feels like having students in a classroom with a teacher is the best way for them to learn.
“We did a survey. We still have a lot of parents wanting to keep their kids in virtual and are doing well. Which is like anything else the performance of those kids really depend on that parental involvement," Hance said.
Meanwhile at Elgin Public Schools, it’s been a challenge.
“The trade off in that is that we’re not that experienced in doing a full online learning. So there has been some growing pains but I’m proud of our teachers, I’m proud of our staff," Superintendent Nate Meraz.
Meraz said the growing pains have lead to a lot of students returning back to the classroom, cutting down the number of virtual students to 15-percent.
“Their parents have called and said it’s just not working out, it’s a little more challenging, too many variables for them to work through. So we’ve certainly welcomed them back and got them back into the classroom," Meraz said.
Meraz plans to stay flexible and work with everyone during these difficult times.
