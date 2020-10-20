Warm Days ahead before Double Trouble Cold Fronts

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with some clouds north towards I-40 in Oklahoma. A few isolated showers are possible along I-40, but most remain dry tonight. Lows fall into the 50s and 60s with south winds 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Highs climb into the 80s area-wide with a mostly sunny sky. Winds are breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Lows at night are in the 60s.
THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Highs are in the 80s again with a breezy south wind 15-30 mph. The best chance for showers and a few storms looks to come Thursday Night as a cold front pushes through. As the front passes, winds turn to the north 15-30 mph. Lows fall into the 50s. The expected timing of the front is 4a-12p Friday, meaning most of Thursday Night will remain mild. Showers and a few storms are expected along the cold front.
FRIDAY: With the morning passage of the cold front, official daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s early, but quickly drop into the 50s with strong north winds into the afternoon. As the front passes, 15-25 mph with higher gusts is anticipated. Some remnant showers and a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky is expected through Friday Afternoon.
SATURDAY: Look for a cool and sunny day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds are light and variable 5-15 mph. Saturday Night lows fall into the 30s and low 40s. A frost/freeze is not expected Saturday Night.
SUNDAY: Highs will climb again into the 60s and 70s before a daytime cold front rolls through. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly by Sunday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers are anticipated. Sunday Night lows are in the 30s and low 40s again with areas of showers continuing.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll be battling cold air and moisture in place to more than likely give us cold rain Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s, and lows in the 30s. It’s possible that a light wintry mix could clip parts of far western Oklahoma. Forecast confidence remains lower though as uncertainty on just how cold the air is and timing of the rain exists. We’ll have to fine-tune and adjust things accordingly. We do expect a potential freeze in parts of Texoma at night, so we’ll put our farmers and agriculturalists on notice to pay close attention to this forecast.
