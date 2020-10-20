Warm Days ahead before Double Trouble Cold Fronts

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll be battling cold air and moisture in place to more than likely give us cold rain Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s, and lows in the 30s. It’s possible that a light wintry mix could clip parts of far western Oklahoma. Forecast confidence remains lower though as uncertainty on just how cold the air is and timing of the rain exists. We’ll have to fine-tune and adjust things accordingly. We do expect a potential freeze in parts of Texoma at night, so we’ll put our farmers and agriculturalists on notice to pay close attention to this forecast.