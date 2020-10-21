Cameron students host Domestic Violence Awareness walk

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
On Wednesday, several campus organizations came together at Cameron University to hold an event call “Walk a Mile in her shoes.”
They gathered at Bentley Gardens and then walked to Aggie Mile—many with signs of friends and loved ones impacted.
“We support everyone—men and women—who are currently going through domestic and sexual violence,” Roxie Tenequer from Gamma Delta Pi said.
The participants also stood in solidarity for those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.
Tenequer encourages anyone currently suffering at the hands of a loved one to reach out to someone they trust for help.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.