LAWTON, Okla.
Things this morning are rather quiet. 50s in southwest Oklahoma and 60s mainly in north Texas. We are seeing clouds moving from north to south but cloud cover will not stick around today. The warm front from yesterday stalled and will lift throughout the day. This will also result is skies clearing and warmer air. With the result of those two, plus with the south winds at 10 to 20mph, highs today are going to rise into the mid and upper 80s.
By tomorrow we’ll start off with sunshine but clouds will develop throughout the day. Once again, keep the shorts and short sleeves handy because by the afternoon highs will rise into the mid and upper 80s. Expect breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph. During the day looks to remain dry but chances for showers and a few storms increases by Thursday Night as a cold front pushes through. As the front passes, winds turn to the north 15 to 30mph. The timing of the front looks to be between 4AM-12PM on Friday.
With the morning passage of the cold front, official daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s early, but quickly drop into the 50s as the day goes on. Winds will increase out of the north into the afternoon. As the front passes, 15 to 25mph with higher gusts is anticipated.
Fall like weather will stick around on Saturday with a cool but dry day. Highs only in the 50s and 60s with light northeast to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
Now Sunday through next Tuesday is when things become interesting. Highs will climb again into the 60s and 70s before a daytime cold front rolls through. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly by Sunday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers are anticipated. Sunday Night lows are in the 30s and low 40s again with areas of showers continuing.
We’ll be battling cold air and moisture in place to more than likely give us cold rain Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s, and lows in the 30s. It’s possible that a light wintry mix could clip parts of far western Oklahoma. Forecast confidence remains lower though as uncertainty on just how cold the air is and timing of the rain exists. We’ll have to fine-tune and adjust things accordingly. We do expect a potential freeze in parts of Texoma at night, so we’ll put our farmers and agriculturalists on notice to pay close attention to this forecast.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
