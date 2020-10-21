Remembering the life and legacy of Duncan legend Ed Apple

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan legend Ed Apple passed away last Friday, after a battle with cancer.
Doctors gave him 2 months, but he pushed through for nearly a year.
Winning a lifetime achievement award alongside his wife Betty... the two made a lasting impact on southwest Oklahoma.
“I’m just passing through but the years do the flow, I’m just passing but my time will come to go. I’m just passing through my friend but aren’t we all, I just passed through my friend but I had a ball."
Just passing through... a poem written by Ed Apple... one that doesn’t do his life justice, as he did anything but pass through.
Apple ran businesses, he served four state house terms and as Oklahoma’s corporation commissioner.
He also served as a marine fighter pilot.
“We moved to Duncan in 1966, and the Haggar plant was built. It was one of the most successful plants they ever had. Ed was volunteering for everything in the community, he really was one who wanted to build up people," said his wife, Betty Apple.
His passion for the community runs deep - he helped start the first Duncan Leadership Class, chaired the United Way of Stephens County, and came up with the Duncan sports and arts hall of fame.
His wife and daughter both said he was an idea man, who pushed others to make the ideas come to life.
“He saw the best in people and knew they would be successful in certain things. He wanted them to feel that success it wasn’t about him," said Leigh Anne Apple-Sutherland
And if you barely knew him, or knew him for life -- he always tried to leave a lasting impact -- something his wife said they have been hearing from everybody since he passed.
“He had these little flashlights that he wanted to give to people to let them know they make a difference. On this little flash light it says you light up our lives. Ed and Betty Apple. Duncan Oklahoma," said Betty Apple.
He gave away more than 3,000 of those.
His family said they will miss so many thing about him... his generosity, his passion and his obsession with Oklahoma sunsets.
“We’d hear him yelling it’s time for sunset. We’d sit outside and watch the beautiful Oklahoma Sky take it’s colors. It will have new meaning now," said his daughter Leigh Anne
And really -- his passion was for his friends, family and grandchildren.
He even started a foundation in honor of Betty -- one to honor nurses in the community.
The family asks instead of flowers, you contribute to that fund - visit cfok.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list or at First United Methodist Church of Duncan music program, 2300 N. Country Club Road, Duncan, OK 73533.
