Temple FFA celebrating farmers and ranchers on Friday night

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - Temple’s FFA program will be honoring local farmers and ranchers this Friday.
The ceremony will be at Temple’s game against Ryan.
They’re inviting local farmers and ranchers to attend the game and will call them down onto the field at halftime to honor them.
“As the farmers and ranchers walk in we’re going to be giving them hats and just shaking their hand, thanking them for what they do,” Jake Smart said.
The game kicks off this Friday at 7 o’clock with the ceremony happening at halftime.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.