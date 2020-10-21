Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 83 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 94 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,217 cases in Wichita County, with 1,117 of them still being active.
There have been 2,068 total recoveries, 24,567 negative tests and 32 deaths.
There are currently 1,059 patients recovering at home while 58 are in the hospital. There are currently 26 patients in critical condition.
There are now 641 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today. Cases 2,379 and 2,689, both were age 70 - 79. There are also 83 new cases, 58 hospitalizations, and 94 recoveries to report.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, stable
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,159: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,210: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,229: 80+, critical
Case 2,283: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,310: 80+, critical
Case 2,341: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,367: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,380: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,406: 80+, critical
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, critical
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,462: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,463: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,489: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,526: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,545: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,553: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,568: 80+, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,599: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,691: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,736: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,749: 80+, critical
Case 2,763: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,894: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,896: 20 - 29, critical
Case 2,902: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,935: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,945: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,953: 80+, stable
Case 2,984: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,985: 80+, stable
Case 3,004: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,005: 80+, stable
Case 3,012: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,021: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,064: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,081: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,082: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,091: 20 - 29, stable
Case 3,138: 80+, stable
Case 3,152: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,159: 50 - 59, stable
Case 3,186: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,212: 40 - 49, stable
