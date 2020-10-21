Wild Up-And-Down Swings With Big Rain Chances Next Week

SUNDAY: Highs will climb again into the 60s and 70s north of the Red River, with 80s south of the Red River before a daytime cold front rolls through. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly by Sunday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Feels like temperatures will be in the 40s in the afternoon. A few showers are anticipated. Sunday Night lows are in the 30s and low 40s again with areas of showers continuing. Some temperatures below 32° appear likely in far west Oklahoma Sunday Night. Some areas of cold rain showers are expected to build into the region.