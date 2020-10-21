Wild Up-And-Down Swings With Big Rain Chances Next Week

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with some clouds north towards I-40 in Oklahoma. A few isolated showers are possible along I-40, but most remain dry tonight. Lows fall into the 50s and 60s with south winds 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Highs are in the 80s again with a breezy south wind 15-30 mph. The best chance for showers and a few storms looks to come Thursday Night as a cold front pushes through.
THURSDAY NIGHT: We’ll stay mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s overnight until a cold front passes through. Once that happens, expect a quick drop in temperatures into Friday morning. The expected timing of the cold front is 2a-9a, passing through Comanche County during the morning commute.
FRIDAY: With the morning passage of the cold front, much of the day is cold as temperatures quickly drop into the 50s and 40s with strong north winds into the afternoon. As the front passes, 15-25 mph with higher gusts is anticipated. Some remnant showers and a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky is expected through Friday Afternoon.
SATURDAY: Look for a cool and sunny day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds are light and variable 5-15 mph. Saturday Night lows fall into the 30s and low 40s. A frost/freeze is not expected Saturday Night.
SUNDAY: Highs will climb again into the 60s and 70s north of the Red River, with 80s south of the Red River before a daytime cold front rolls through. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly by Sunday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Feels like temperatures will be in the 40s in the afternoon. A few showers are anticipated. Sunday Night lows are in the 30s and low 40s again with areas of showers continuing. Some temperatures below 32° appear likely in far west Oklahoma Sunday Night. Some areas of cold rain showers are expected to build into the region.
MONDAY: Look for cold air to win out with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s in the region with a cold rain expected. Some wintry mix is possible, particularly into Monday Night in West Oklahoma, but the forecast remains very finnicky. Lows Monday Night are in the 20s and 30s, with a widespread freeze expected.
TUESDAY: Another bitter cold day with highs more than likely remaining in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and areas of showers. Some wintry mix is possible, particularly in Western Oklahoma. Again, with a finnicky forecast, we’ll have to remain very aware of changes that could transition things from a cold rain to a wintry mix. Tuesday Night falls into the upper 20s and low 30s again, with a freeze expected.
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: It appears probable that we’ll warm up enough to avoid any more wintry mix potential, but some passing showers are on the table until the system exits the area, more than likely into Thursday Night. Some uncertainty remains on timing of the exit, but until that happens, the chance for numerous to widespread rain showers remains on the table.
