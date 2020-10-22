Altus woman arrested after crashing into police car during chase

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police say they arrested a woman after a chase.
The chase started with a report of a possible drunk driver.
Officers then spotted the white Daewoo the caller reported in the area of Hardy and North Navajo.
They say an officer who was responding was forced off the road by the driver of the Daewoo when she sideswiped the car and then kept going.
The chase ended on North Grady and the driver, Kimberly Newsom, was taken to the Jackson county jail for aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
No one was hurt in the incident.
