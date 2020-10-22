Construction underway at Lawton’s Ron Stephens Stadium

“If you ask people to vote for something they should get what they voted for. If we told them we were going to build a new middle school, which we did, they should get it. There’s a lot of other projects involved ‚you can see it around our community, we’ve resurfaced parking lots, we’re securing elementary schools, doing some fencing projects, putting up some athletic fences, we’re going to start some work on Douglas. Those are some things that were promised in the bond issue and our goal is going to meet all of those promises,” said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime.