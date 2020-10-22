LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
This morning things are quiet and clear.... the calm before the [cold front]. We’re tracking two very strong and impact-full cold front that’ll be moving through Texoma over the next 5 days. One of them being later tonight.
Ahead of the front we’ll see an increase in clouds as the day progresses with high temperatures once again being in the 80s. Winds will be very breezy all day today! Out of the south at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the upper 20s to low 30s. As the front passes through, it’ll help spark a few showers and storms overnight. The exact timing of the front looks to be between 2AM and 9AM Friday morning with it passing through Comanche county during the morning commute.
Friday morning will stay mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. That’ll change and temperatures will fall throughout the day with “highs” during the afternoon closer to the 40s and 50s! Strong, gusty north winds are also anticipated with the cold front. 20 to 30mph with higher gusts expected. While we’re looking to dry out by the afternoon, some lingering showers through mid to late morning are possible.
Saturday morning will be rather chilly with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. By the afternoon it’ll feel more like fall with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Expect much lighter winds out of the northeast to south at 5 to 15mph. A frost/freeze is not expected Saturday Night.
Now this is where things take a turn. Cold front number two arrives during the day on Sunday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s north of the Red River. Counties in north Texas will likely see the 80s. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly by Sunday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Feels like temperatures will be in the 40s in the afternoon. A few showers are anticipated.
Some temperatures below 32° appear likely in far west Oklahoma Sunday Night. Some areas of cold rain showers are expected to build into the region.
Look for cold air to win out with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s in the region with a cold rain expected. Some wintry mix is possible, particularly into Monday night in West Oklahoma, but the forecast remains very finicky. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and 30s with a widespread freeze expected.
Tuesday isn’t going to be much better. Another bitter cold day with highs more than likely remaining in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and areas of showers. Some wintry mix is possible, particularly in Western Oklahoma. Again, with a tricky forecast, we’ll have to remain very aware of changes that could transition things from a cold rain to a wintry mix.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
