Ahead of the front we’ll see an increase in clouds as the day progresses with high temperatures once again being in the 80s. Winds will be very breezy all day today! Out of the south at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the upper 20s to low 30s. As the front passes through, it’ll help spark a few showers and storms overnight. The exact timing of the front looks to be between 2AM and 9AM Friday morning with it passing through Comanche county during the morning commute.