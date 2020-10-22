No wrongdoing found after group accuses Lawton councilman of misconduct

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Citizens expressed concerns after City Councilman Jay Burk brought up his involvement with a medical marijuana dispensary at a recent council meeting.
According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association’s rules, it is illegal for certain members of city government to be owners of dispensaries in their cities. The rule specifically applies to “officers or employees of a municipality in which the commercial license is located.”
But, after speaking with Burk and the OMMA, 7NEWS learned Burk does not fall into that category. Burk said he has been an investor with a medical marijuana dispensary for two years and says before getting involved, he checked with the OMMA to ensure his involvement would not be a conflict of interest and would not violate any of their rules and regulations.
“They told me it did not apply to me, I also got legal advice myself and they agreed that it did not apply to me. I still to this day do not have, and I think OMMA will testify to that, that I do not have a commercial license in my name. To me, it’s just another one of the businesses I’m involved in,” Burk said.
7NEWS reached out to the OMMA who confirmed that none of the licenses for the dispensary have Councilman Burk’s name on them.
