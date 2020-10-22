OHP asking for public’s help after deadly crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find out more about a deadly crash suspect.
They say around 12:45 Thursday morning, Durant police started chasing a Nissan pickup driven by Shawn Baumgartner.
They say he was traveling north on State Highway 48 though Bryan, Atoka and Johnston counties and at the intersection of State Highway 48 and 48A in Coleman, he hit another vehicle, killing one person and injuring another.
He was later arrested in Plano, Texas.
OHP is seeking a first-degree murder warrant out of Johnston County.
They’re asking anyone with information on the suspect’s activities in the last 24 hours to come forward, and any businesses or residents along the route of the chase to check surveillance video.
