Oklahoma state leader makes a visit to Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill welcomed Governor Kevin Stitt to post.
On Thursday, Governor Stitt made a visit to Fort Sill and took a tour around the post.
It was his first trip since being elected in 2018.
Stitt says Fort Sill plays a vital role for Southwest Oklahoma and the state in general and couldn’t wait to see what they had in store.
“Obviously I wanted to come visit. It’s been on the schedule for quite sometime to get down and visit Fort Sill. It’s super important for our military and its an asset right here in Fort Sill and Oklahoma," Stitt said.
Stitt’s day was filled with a number of activities on Fort Sill.
He also plans on staying the night and partaking in other events on Friday as well.
“Well we’re going to shoot some of the long range shells here and then we’re going to meet with a lot of the colonels and their wives we’ve got a dinner engagement tonight. Then tomorrow morning I’m going to work out with I think some of the basic training troops, that should be fun go on a little run with them. We’ve got some other events down in the Lawton area before we head back to Oklahoma City," Stitt said.
Stitt said he’s excited to finally get his eyes on Fort Sill and see what they’re doing for the U.S Army as they train about four thousand basic training soldiers.
He said the state is working to bring things to the area to help boost Fort Sill.
“One thing that we’re doing is working with the local folks in Lawton to prop up the future’s command. That’s a huge opportunity for Lawton down here its about 40-billion dollars from the department of defense. It’s going to be poured into the futures command and Lawton is fortunate to have two of those, so we want those private defense companies contractor relocating to the city of Lawton and so research and development and also do testing in training right here on Fort Sill," Stitt said.
