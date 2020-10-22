Oklahoma state leader makes a visit to Fort Sill

“One thing that we’re doing is working with the local folks in Lawton to prop up the future’s command. That’s a huge opportunity for Lawton down here its about 40-billion dollars from the department of defense. It’s going to be poured into the futures command and Lawton is fortunate to have two of those, so we want those private defense companies contractor relocating to the city of Lawton and so research and development and also do testing in training right here on Fort Sill," Stitt said.