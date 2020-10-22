Two SE Okla. men claiming to be cannibals, face multiple charges after castration

POTEAU, Okla. (TNN) - Two southeast Oklahoma men are facing several charges after allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery in Le Flore County.
According to The Oklahoman, Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, were arrested earlier this month after showing up at a McAlester hospital to visit their victim.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, reportedly flew from Virginia to Dallas and was then driven to a cabin in southeast Oklahoma for the “surgery.”
The Oklahoman reports that the man met Allen and Gates after searching for castration related terms on the internet. The victim told investigators Allen claimed to have 15 years of experience and said he videos the procedures for his personal use.
Allen also reportedly told the victim the surgery wouldn’t cost him anything.
The surgery took place on October 12, on a makeshift, covered table. The victim said he was awake for the two-hour procedure after being injected “in the needed areas,” according to The Oklahoman.
After the surgery, Allen allegedly said he was going to eat the parts and laughed, saying he was a cannibal.
Allen reportedly told the victim if he passed out he would dump him in the woods. Allen took the man to the hospital the next day due to excessive bleeding and told the victim to say “he done it to himself,” The Oklahoman reported.
Investigators found what appeared to be bags with testicles in a freezer after searching the cabin on October 15.
The duo faces felony counts of conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, performing unlicensed surgery, maiming and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They also face a misdemeanor count of failure to bury the removed parts.
They also face one felony and two misdemeanor drug-related counts based on the search of their residence.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.