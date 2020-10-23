ELECTION PREVIEW: State Question 814

“This is just another example of legislators playing kind of a shell game with state revenues as they refuse to raise taxes even on products like cigars or e-cigarettes. With the state question, legislators are refusing to take the steps needed to make true new investments in public health in Oklahoma. We need to improve our status overall in terms of health we’re 47th in overall health outcomes and in order to improve on all that we need to make a true new investment. We don’t need to move around existing money that are being used for things like cancer research in order to find Medicaid expansion," Glanville.