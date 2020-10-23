LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Say hello to the cold front (number 1 that is)! We’re seeing upper 30s near I-40 but still holding on to the upper 60s in Graham just after 6AM this morning. With the front passing it’s bringing us a few stronger storms with nickel sized hail, heavy rain with thunder & lightning. Most of the rain at 6:15AM is off near Montague, Jack, Young and Clay counties. Expect to be seeing the potential for stronger storms through the morning commute with rain chances tapering off by the afternoon. Some remnant showers cannot be ruled out but by this afternoon we’re looking at mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs only in the 40s and 50s. With the front expect all day to be dealing with gusty/ breezy north winds. We’re talking 20 to 30mph with gusts even higher.
Overnight skies will clear even more and by Saturday morning we’re looking at clear skies. With the clear conditions and the cold front today, temperatures by tomorrow morning will fall to near freezing for most, if not all! As a result of this a freeze watch is in place for counties along and west of I-44. Impacts from this are frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possible damage outdoor unprotected plumbing.
Saturday afternoon we’ll see fall like weather. Highs in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine on tap! Winds will decrease significantly out of the northeast to start then turning south at 10 to 15mph.
By the time Sunday rolls around we’re looking at very warm conditions ahead of cold front #2. Highs will likely climb into the 60s and 70s for southwest Oklahoma with 80s for those south of the Red River. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly and cloud cover will increase! We’re looking at temperatures during the afternoon in the 50s but feeling more like the 40s. A few showers are likely with the front with showers continuing into the night. Temperatures near or below freezing appear likely in far west Oklahoma on Sunday night/ Monday morning. Most will just see areas of cold rain showers.
With areas of rain, much colder air and the potential for wintry mix a First Alert Weather Day is issued for Monday and Tuesday (October 26 & 27). Cold air is going to win out over these two days with highs only in the 30s for most if not all. Some wintry mix is possible, particaully for Monday night and Tuesday night in West Oklahoma, but the forecast remains a bit tricky. This mainly because of temperatures. Depending on what side of freezing you’re on will completely drive what kind of precipitation falls.
Tuesday will also stay in the 30s. One of the main reasons the FAWD has been issued is for early next week is due to the variation in the forecast. Its time for you as a viewer to remain weather aware of the changes that could transition things over from a cold rain to a wintry mix. Think of it this way: 100 vs 97 not a big deal. 30 vs 34 a huge difference.
Wednesday and Thursday looks warmer. Warm enough to avoid the wintry mix potential. Highs are looking to rise into the 40s and 50s by mid week. Some passing showers are on the table until the system exits the area, more than likely into Thursday Night. Some uncertainty remains on timing of the exit, but until that happens, the chance for numerous to widespread rain showers remains on the table.
Have a great day and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.