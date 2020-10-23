Say hello to the cold front (number 1 that is)! We’re seeing upper 30s near I-40 but still holding on to the upper 60s in Graham just after 6AM this morning. With the front passing it’s bringing us a few stronger storms with nickel sized hail, heavy rain with thunder & lightning. Most of the rain at 6:15AM is off near Montague, Jack, Young and Clay counties. Expect to be seeing the potential for stronger storms through the morning commute with rain chances tapering off by the afternoon. Some remnant showers cannot be ruled out but by this afternoon we’re looking at mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs only in the 40s and 50s. With the front expect all day to be dealing with gusty/ breezy north winds. We’re talking 20 to 30mph with gusts even higher.